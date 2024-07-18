'It's unacceptable': MAAS subsidiary fined for polluting Macquarie River

Sand Quarries Australia Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MAAS Group Holdings, has been fined $210,000 after polluting the Macquarie River with dirty water.
The company pleaded guilty to two counts of polluting waters in Dubbo Local Court on June 24, 2024.
Court papers state between October 2, 2022 and January 2, 2023 an opening formed in the eastern wall of the Sand Quarries return water channel.
In October 2022, the Macquarie River flooded and part of the premises was severely inundated with water.
As a result of the flood, the staff could not access or had difficulty accessing certain parts of the premises, including where the opening was located.
The flood caused normal operations to temporarily cease.
On January 13, 2023 two members of the public were fishing together on the Macquarie River in a boat.
At 3pm the pair travelled upstream where they saw water flowing from an opening on the Sand Quarries premises, across the riverbank and into the Macquarie River.
The water had eroded a gully into the riverbank and was flowing down a waterfall, through the gully and entering the river.
A large gum tree in the eroded gully had been uprooted and collapsed because of soil erosion.
The water flowing through the gully had deposited a large volume of solid material into the Macquarie River at the discharge point.
The water that flowed from the opening and into the river contained silt and other fine particles from washing sand and gravel on the Sand Quarries premises.
The men reported the matter to the NSW Fisheries on January 15.
On January 17, district fisheries officer Terry Steele and fisheries officer Lachlan Steele travelled in a boat to the discharge point.
At that time, water was seen flowing through the eroded gully and into the Macquarie River.
The men followed the flow of the water towards the opening and saw the eroded gully and a 10-metre high waterfall.
From the top of the waterfall, they followed the flowing water to the opening in the quarries return water channel.
Environmental Protection Authority officers Brooke Emerton and Damien Rindfleish attended the Sand Quarries site on January 17 to conduct a site inspection and were met with the site supervisor.
They informed him there had been reports of water discharging from the premises into the river.
The site manager took Mr Rindfleish to look at the damage.
On January 18, the EPA officers met with Mr Steele at the return water channel where they saw the opening had been filled with soil and there were machinery tracks adjacent to the eastern wall of the channel.
As they were leaving, the three met with the site manager and MAAS environmental compliance and licencing manager (ECLM).
During the conversation, the ECLM said "there's definitely a leak here" and that "sediment would be the principal pollutant".
They also said that sometime in the afternoon of January 17, a machine operator at the premise patched the opening using earth from the immediate vicinity and didn't inform the site supervisor of the discharge of water until the following morning.
They mentioned the pollution incident response management plan for the premises was not activated and the EPA were not informed of the incident.
Sand Quarries Australia operates as a sand quarry, producing sand and gravel for construction materials and is located on a bend in the Macquarie River.
Sand and gravel are excavated from the premises and processed on site by grinding to achieve a specified grain size. This process uses water to wash silt and other finer materials from the sand and gravel.
As a result of the washing process, the used water becomes laden with sediment. The sediment-laden water is then transported from the processing area to the settling ponds through a man-made channel that runs around the perimeter of the premises (return water channel).
The circuit is not designed to discharge or release water from the premises and is intended to be a closed circuit.
At the time of the offences, the water management infrastructure at the premises did not have any alarms, monitors or other indicator that would have alerted them to a leak in the system.
On Monday, July 8 Sand Quarries Australia published a notice in the Daily Liberal about the offence and said "this is Sand Quarries Australia Pty Limited's first conviction, and it remains committed to reducing adverse environmental impacts and supporting the Dubbo community".
NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director Operations, Jason Gordon thanked the community members who reported the pollution.
"We started investigating this incident after two people fishing, noticed, and reported dirty water flowing down the bank into the water from the premises," he said.
"It's unacceptable Sand Quarries Australia failed to take steps to prevent the incident occurring, including their failure to do routine inspections on their site."
In addition to the $210,000 imposed by the court, the company were also ordered to pay the EPA's legal costs of $34,056.87 and investigation costs of $1952.
They were also ordered to take action to remediate damage to the riverbank and take preventative actions to stop future leaks, spills and other escapes.
Members of the public are encouraged to report pollution incidents, including poor sediment control, to their local council or the EPA's 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.