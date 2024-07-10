Five biggest developments approved for Dubbo

Deputy editor Orlander Ruming reveals the financial year has ended with a bang when it comes to development in Dubbo.
Three out of the five biggest developments of the 2023/24 financial year were approved in June.
Another development, which is still in the proposal stage, is to transform an old council depot into an American-style barbecue smokehouse. Allison Hore has all the details on what is planned for the new business.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has taken a look at the off-field controversies that are causing problems in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
