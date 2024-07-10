Mayor's artificial image of renewables sparks debate in Central West

An artificial intelligence generated image posted to social media by a regional Mayor has once again sparked debate.
Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Mathew Dickerson, published the image to his public Facebook page on Sunday, June 30.
The AI generated image, which has since been labelled as 'dreadful' by community members, illustrates a small town surrounded by renewables.
Cr Dickerson posted the image with a federal government media release announcing the planning approval of the Central West Orana REZ transmission project.
It comes as The Land reported the community's reaction to a similar AI generated image of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets also posted to social media by Cr Dickerson.
NSW Farmers' Wellington branch president Peter Carter, Umagarlee, Wellington, said the image was misleading.
"I think it is very childish, I don't really understand the point it is trying to make," he said.
"There is a teaspoon full of houses and a whole lot of grazing country covered with renewables.
"It is unrealistic as it over-exaggerates the developer and underestimates the houses, it's delusional."
A similar sentiment has been shared by community members.
"Disgusting environmental damage in an important food bowl area," one Facebook user wrote.
Another commented "what a ghastly monstrosity to have near where you live."
"Absolute scaring of our beautiful countryside," another user wrote.
Cr Dickerson said the image was intended to enhance the announcement and inspire public interest and engagement.
"The AI generated image is a high level conceptual visualisation that is not designed to represent the exact look of the Central West Orana region, but rather an artistic interpretation that highlights the project components," he said.
"Using AI allows me to maximise my efficiency in communication, the written content is where the detailed information is contained.
"This tool helps readers visualise complex projects in a more engaging way."
