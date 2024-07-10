The five biggest developments approved for Dubbo in the past 12 months

The financial year has ended with a bang when it comes to development.
Three out of the five biggest developments of the 2023/24 financial year were approved by Dubbo Regional Council in June - a shopping centre on Stream Avenue, the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre and new classrooms at Dubbo Christian School.
But while it's been a big end to the financial year, overall it's been slower than the year before.
The total number of dwellings approved for the 2023/24 financial year was 356. It's 22 shy of the 10 year annual average of 378.
Of those approved during the financial year, 45 per cent were single dwellings and 55 per cent were classified as 'other dwellings'. Other dwellings includes granny flats, dual occupancies and shop top housing.
The total value of the developments approved during the 12 months was more than $331 million. However, it's 12 per cent lower than the 22/23 financial year.
The number of applications was also down. There were 645 given approval by the council, a drop of 15 per cent.
As the year comes to an end, we've taken a look back at some of the major things that have been approved.
A 15-storey mixed-use development application was approved in July. The $65 million project, named The Liberal because it's on the former site of the Daily Liberal, is being undertaken by Maas Property Group.
When completed, it'll be made up of eight retail premises on the ground floor, a 162-room hotel and 41 apartments.
However, in February the Maas property development director Michael Noonan said there had been delays with the project due to the increase in construction costs.
Another major mixed-use development for Macquarie Street was approved in March.
The development at 99-103 Macquarie Street, worth $8.4 million, will be six-storeys and will include five retail and nine business units. There will also be a food and drink pavilion.
The building itself has been designed to create a strong presence in the central business district.
It's had a tumultuous history but in June the $14.4 million Wiradjuri Tourism Centre was granted approval.
The centre, which will be built alongside the Wiradjuri Garden at Elizabeth Park, will have a gallery and museum as well as a cafe.
"It will be a place where local Indigenous artists have space to develop their works and visitors can immerse themselves in Wiradjuri art, live performance and culture and indigenous businesses can feel supported and tourists can enjoy locally-sourced produce," the development application states.
Approval was also granted to Dubbo Christian School for a $6 million expansion in June.
The school wants to build a new primary school building. On the ground floor will be five general learning areas, one sensory room, two withdrawal rooms and toilets, while the first floor will have another five general learning areas and a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) room.
It will allow the school to increase the number of enrolled students from 653 to 741 by 2028.
The development application states the new building is in response to the K-12 enrolment growth that the school has experienced since 2021.
"This growth has placed pressure on class sizes within the existing classrooms which, in association with the restrictions of the ageing existing built infrastructure (small classrooms, inflexibility etc), results in school experiencing a restriction in how they would like to effectively deliver education for their students and staff," it states.
A $24.8 million shopping centre at Southlakes also got the green light in the last month of the 2023/24 year.
The shopping centre will include a large supermarket with six click and collect bays, a bottle shop, pharmacy and medical centre, gym and a discount and variety store.
There will also be a variety of food outlets, a cafe and restaurant, small retail shops like a bakery and butcher and an outdoor seating area.
The shopping centre is expected to generate 51 jobs during construction and another 160 once its operational.
