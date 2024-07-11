'I was on the fence': PMP heavyweights battle for star's signature

Dubbo CYMS' push towards back-to-back PMP premierships has received a welcomed boost with the club signing Josh Toole for the remainder of 2024.
A former Fishie, Toole returns to CYMS after a two-year stint with the Northern Hawks in the highly-rated Denton Engineering Cup competition in Newcastle.
Following an Achilles injury last year, the forward admitted he was actually tossing up playing for the Coonamble Bears in the Castlereagh League.
Until two powerhouse Peter McDonald Premiership clubs were keen on having him.
"I was talking to Clay Priest, I played with him in the Koori Knockout and I was on the fence about signing with Mudgee or (Dubbo) CYMS," he said.
"I know they (Mudgee) are going strong, I know CYMS have had some injuries this season so it will be good to come back and help them out in the middle or on the edge.
"I'm happy to go wherever I'm needed really."
Toole is yet to play a rugby league match this year after injuring himself during last year's Koori Knockout final playing for Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers.
With this year's knockout set to be held in Bathurst, Toole said it's something on his mind.
"I'm coming back from an Achilles rupture in the Koori Knockout grand final last year," he said.
"I've been doing rehab over the last six or seven months, I've managed it fairly well. I'm back running and training at full capacity.
"The idea was to get a few matches in before all of the knockouts start back up again. I was looking for a bit of match fitness and to make sure my legs are right for all of those tournaments."
After heading to Newcastle and starring for the Hawks, Toole said there was some ambition to return but it wasn't worth the risk.
"I was trying to go back into the Newcastle comp, I played in the Denton Cup last year and the year before but that's a demanding comp," he said.
"It's a high-quality standard so I didn't want to rush into it.
"I was going to sign with Coonamble Bears but they have a couple of game requirements for the finals, I spoke to Jeremy Thurston and he had a big influence on getting me over as well as 'Sykesy' (CYMS president Nick Sykes).
"I ended up registering the night before June 30 and got cleared."
Now ready to play once again, Toole will be available for selection for CYMS' match against Forbes on July 21 at Apex Oval.
"I think Jeremy comes back that same game so it will be good to lace up the boots and play with the CYMS boys again," he said.
Thurston will return from suspension against Forbes, adding to the Fishies' growing list of available players.
