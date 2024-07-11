What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the region in the coming weeks.
What's on this weekend?
The Dubbo Community NAIDOC Ball will be held on Friday evening at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. The annual event celebrates the achievements of the Aboriginal people who live, study and work within our community. Tickets are available here.
And if you're looking for something to keep the kids entertained these school holidays, we've put together this list of eight things under $8.
What will the weather be like?
There's a chance of showers on Friday but only up to one millimetre is expected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The temperature will only reach a top of 14 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will be much the same. It'll be cloudy both days with an expected top of 15 and then 14 degrees. Both days have a 20 per cent change of rain.
What else are we looking forward to?
Friday, July 12 - Official opening | Australian Threatened Species (Flauna and Flora) Competition and Exhibition at the Wellington Arts Centre
Saturday, July 13 - The Best of the Bee Gees at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Friday, July 19 - The Robertson Brothers 1960s Variety TV Show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, July 27 - Austen Tayshus - 40th Anniversary of "Australiana" at Crossroads Bar
Saturday, July 27 - International Wrestling Australia at Dubbo RSL Club
Saturday, July 27 - Jimeoin - Who's Your Man?! at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
