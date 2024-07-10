'Every day he's getting a little better': Welcome news for injured Mungoe

IT'S the news that every member of the CSU Mungoes and wider Woodbridge Cup community has been hoping to hear - Thomas Duggan's condition has been gradually improving.
Duggan, 27, was flown to Westmead Hospital on June 29 when he collapsed following his team's game away to the Trundle Boomers, with swelling on the brain.
He underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to relieve the pressure of the brain swelling and was moved out of intensive care towards the end of last week.
He has since been able to talk with doctors and visitors, and has been able to begin physiotherapy.
Duggan's younger brother Patrick, 24, said it's been an immense relief to see his sibling's condition stabilise.
"They believe there won't be any lasting damage but they think it'll be three months until he's back to some form of normality," he said.
"He's been awake and talking but because he's had a head knock he's still asleep for most of the day. He's been holding conversations and has been getting out of bed at least one time a day for physio and a little walk.
"The first time he was able to get out of bed was pretty encouraging. You never think you'd feel so happy and sad at the same time just watching your brother walk.
"Every day he's getting a little better, which is really great to see."
Tom Duggan opted to join the Mungoes in 2024 to take part in his first full season of rugby league alongside his brother.
It only took one incredibly unfortunate collision to bring it to a much earlier end than he could have anticipated.
"It's his first year of footy. I'd say he'd probably played 10 games before this year," his brother said.
"He wanted to play because I'm co-coaching Mungoes this year with Ray [Sargent], who he's mates with as well."
As a shearer Duggan faces the possibility of being out of work for quite some time.
That led to a fundraiser being launched by Duggan's family, which has raised almost $15,000.
The immediate financial support that was offered by the wider Woodbridge Cup community has blown Duggan's family and friends away.
Along with more than 150 individual donators both the Boomers and the Manildra Rhinos have each contributed $1,000 towards Duggan's recovery.
"The support we got from everyone straight away was unreal," Pat Duggan said.
"It's just insane, all the money that came through. Then the Mungoes event they held on Saturday night raised nearly $4,000.
"To be there watching that happen was mind-blowing. I don't know how many people were messages Thomas, but there were so many messaging myself, mum and dad to give support."
Pat Duggan, who has been by his brother's side throughout most of his time in hospital, returned home to play in the Mungoes' Old Boys Day clash against Peak Hill on Saturday.
The two clubs played out an exciting 26-all draw at Diggings Oval.
