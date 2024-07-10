Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Every day he's getting a little better': Welcome news for injured Mungoe

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 10 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S the news that every member of the CSU Mungoes and wider Woodbridge Cup community has been hoping to hear - Thomas Duggan's condition has been gradually improving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.