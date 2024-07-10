From Narromine to Paris: teenager picked to represent Australia

The furthest Narromine teenager Callum Hutchison has been from home is QLD.
Now, the 17-year-old is packing his bags for the Paris Olympics.
"The furthest I've been is the Gold Coast so it's a very big difference between there and Paris," he said.
While hundreds of the best athletes in the world will compete for gold medals, Hutchison won't be among those competing just yet.
Instead, he will be representing Australia as one of five ambassadors from the country at the Festival24 youth summit.
Given the opportunity through the state government's Rugby Creates Chances program, Hutchison said it's not what he expected to be doing when he signed up for the scheme at school.
"Creating chances came to my high school and I just put my hand up to do the program," he said.
"I became an ambassador and flew down to Sydney then applied for the Paris trip.
"I don't know (if I thought I'd get selected), I thought I'd give it a crack and see how I went.
"There were a lot of other people who applied."
Hutchison will find himself right in the middle of the Olympics and will get to experience a range of different events as well as cultural enrichment opportunities.
With so many world-class athletes in action, Hutchison said he is most looking forward to getting to see the rugby sevens, swimming and basketball during his time in Paris.
"I'm super excited," he said.
Hutchison will be one of more than 500 young people in Paris for the conference with 36 countries represented.
The state government's Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program invested $1.5 million in the Rugby Creates Chances program.
The program helps teenagers develop and teach rugby skills at primary schools before going through a 10-week future pathways program.
The Paris Olympics will begin on July 26.
