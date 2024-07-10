The brain behind the bakehouse proposes next food venture

The man behind a popular bakery has proposed an exciting new venture which would be the first of its kind for Dubbo.
Bart Shanks, who opened the Farmers Bakehouse in 2009 and owned the business for 14 years, wants to transform an old council depot into an American-style barbecue smokehouse.
He said this kind of food would be a new offering for the community.
"I like the concept of American barbecue, it's been in Australia for more than fifteen years and no one has done it in Dubbo on a permanent basis," he told the Daily Liberal.
"If our development application is approved it will offer the community another style of food that isn't currently being done locally.
"I've enjoyed this in other towns and those communities have embraced it."
Mr Shanks has submitted a development application for the project which would include constructing a commercial kitchen, a meat smoker, a bar area, indoor and outdoor seating areas and a garden on the site at 1/ 21 Depot Road, Dubbo.
The building originally housed a steam engine for a wool scour operation and was then used as a depot for the Talbragar Shire Council before it was absorbed into the Dubbo Council in the 1980s.
"It has had a number of uses since, most notably the Claypan Cafe so I'm not the first to try a hospitality business in this building," Mr Shanks said.
"The building has a lot of character to work with."
The majority of the historic building will be maintained as is, but the existing patio will be demolished to make way for a modern, steel-framed structure for outdoor dining.
Two temporary container buildings will also be mounted on site.
The transformation is expected to cost $300,000.
In the application Mr Shanks said the proposed business would benefit the community by "introducing locals to a new exotic, exciting culinary and dining experience".
It will offer both sit-down dining and catering.
While it's still in early stages, Mr Shanks said diners should expect a casual experience with an American barbecue menu and craft beers in "a setting fitting for the style".
"I am really still in the infancy of this development... It may take 12 months from now, I cannot say as it depends on approvals," he said.
The application will remain on exhibition before the Dubbo Regional Council until Sunday, July 28.
