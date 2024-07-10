Clients 'like family' for this support worker and new citizen

For disability support worker Amandeep Sandhu his clients are more than a second family.
They are part of his first family.
They were even there on Tuesday, July 9, when Mr Sandhu and his family were among 17 locals becoming Australian citizens at a ceremony in Dubbo.
"They are just so close to me... my kids see them as grandparents," he said of his clients.
"For the last five years since I've been here, these guys have seen what I'm going through and they were always a part of it asking me what's happening and they were worried about it as well.
"I wanted to share this moment with them... I think that's what it should be all about, to give respect and make someone feel like part of my family."
Mr Sandhu first came to Australia in 2009 as a student studying to become an automotive mechanic. He returned to India at the end of his studies where he got married before coming back to Australia for work.
His wife, Narender Kour, waited for him in India for four years before she was able to migrate to Australia on a partner visa in 2016.
In 2018 the couple moved to Dubbo and started their family. Their two children Navsheen Kour Sandhu, 6, and Runtek Singh Sandhu, 8, also became Australian citizens on July 9.
"I am very happy and relieved for the kids' future," he said.
"To me it feels like I've done one part of my responsibility and I've given them their citizenship now. It's up to where they're going to go."
It was in Dubbo that Mr Sandhu decided to change career from being a mechanic to a support worker. He now works at Westhaven and says he has the "best team".
"I started Westhaven part time and then I started getting a sense of purpose, where I'm changing someone's life... helping them with their daily needs," he said.
"It's been a pleasure to be a part of this community and this beautiful country and I'm just hoping I will be able to contribute more."
He said the best part about living in Dubbo is the slower pace of life compared to Sydney. Growing up in a rural area in India, it made sense for him to settle in regional NSW.
"I never enjoyed the hustle and bustle of the city... when I came here, the first thing I noticed was the relaxed life and plenty of time for the family compared to metropolitan areas," he said.
"And there are lots of jobs if you're willing to do it."
Also becoming citizens on July 9 were Dubbo locals originally from New Zealand, South Africa, Nepal, Kenya, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
"Becoming a citizen makes me emotional to be honest, it's been 15 years of hard work giving my best to this country," Mr Sandhu said.
"I know I've been, I've been contributing to Australian society, but now I feel like I'm part of it. It's a great relief and I have a lot of pride... it's fantastic."
