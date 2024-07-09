Plan to get trucks away from schools

With several developments happening in Dubbo's south east, council reporter Orlander Ruming has a story looking at the increase in trucks in the area.
The current haulage route for the developments is via Sheraton Road, which means passing four schools and Orlader reports the council is now looking at options to prevent this.
Court reporter Ciara Bastow has a distubing story of a domestic violence case that came before Dubbo Local Court.
Warren resident Janice Willetts spoke to journalist Sarah Falson about her life, which has seen her move halfway around the world. Sarah is writing a series of stories on older Central West residents who share their precious memories of childhood and growing up in the country.
In sport, Nick Guthrie reveals the effect one washed-out match could have on the finals hopes of one team in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Enjoy reading, and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
