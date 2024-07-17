'No shortcuts': Dubbo farmer's vision for a regenerative future for food

"We shouldn't be taking shortcuts with food," said William Thorncraft, a regenerative farmer in Dubbo.
And he reckons if more people knew about the benefits of regenerative farming, everyone would do it.
But how to convince consumers to spend more for their produce during a cost-of-living crisis?
Mr Thorncraft and his wife own a 350-acre farm near Dubbo where they raise free-range eggs and pigs, and conduct soil carbon farming.
Mr Thorncraft's business, Nextgenregen, aims to produce the next generation of regenerative farmers.
Regenerative farming focuses on the ethical and sustainable production of chemical and drug free, nutrient dense food, while helping to improve the environment.
It aims to address the climate crisis and is underpinned by the philosophy that healthy soil equals healthy produce and people.
Mr Thorncraft came from a commercial farming background, where he was unfulfilled. When he bought his farm, he thought to himself, how do we manage this landscape in the best possible way?
After doing extensive research, he came to the conclusion regenerative farming was the way forward.
Nextgenregen sells free-range eggs to IGA supermarkets, as well as multiple cafes around Dubbo, and a range of farmers markets, and free-range pork to butchers around the central west and in Sydney.
The chickens are in portable sheds which are moved every week to improve the soil, and they roam in a paddock, guarded by Maremma sheepdogs.
The company recently took over Farmer Brown's Pastured Eggs in Wellington and now they are producing 4,000 eggs a day.
They run 2000 hens - which will increase to 6000 hens in November - and 26 sows, and have the capacity for growth with demand.
"It all comes down to consumer demand," Mr Thorncraft told the Daily Liberal.
"They demand cheap food, [and] regenerative food obviously costs a lot more to produce.
"There is consumers aware of the benefits of regenerative, chemical free produce and organics, and seek that out, and they will pay what it is worth. And I feel as though that is growing."
Mr Thorncraft worries about the climate crisis.
"I've got two kids now and it's like, what is their future gonna look like?" he said.
"Through the research that I have done and my experience with commercialised farming ... it isn't sustainable.
"It's easy to understand what we're doing, and it's not the farmer's fault, the farmer's got to do what he can, what he's got to do to make money and at the end of the day it is the consumers.
"And I guess what I'm trying to achieve is to show farmers that, here's a way to produce food, here's a way to make it profitable and here's a way to get customers, to try and educate customers [about] the benefits of nutritious food.
The business has a mantra - no shortcuts.
"We don't look for cheap options. We try and do everything the best we can for our animals, for our landscape and for us to eat," Mr Thorncraft said.
Mr Thorncraft wants to encourage other young people to take up regenerative farming.
He also has big plans for his business.
"One day we want to have our own butcher shop on farm and be able to process all these meats and deliver to your doorstop is our end goal," he said.
Mr Thorncraft works by day as a biosecurity officer and said he had training to protect his farm from avian influenza. He also takes measures including not letting many people on the farm, and workers changing into clean boots.
