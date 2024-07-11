Why you'll soon be seeing more 'television famous' comedians in Dubbo

Big name comedians will soon be frequenting Dubbo as part of a new initiative to get the "television-famous" funny people to regional areas.
Nick Gleeson has launched new business Central West Comedy. The business model will see comedians visit Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst and Lithgow.
Mr Gleeson recently handed the reins over to his beloved Factory Espresso cafe, an Orange-based venue also delivering live stand-up evenings.
He saw how engaging audiences in the Central West could be and how deserving they were of big name comedians, just like their regional counterparts.
"That's why I couldn't twiddle my thumbs and do nothing, so I thought 'alright, let's really get into it' and I've been busily getting this idea together ever since," Mr Gleeson said.
"It's time to get back into it now; and in a whole new way."
Come mid-August, whether you live in Dubbo or beyond won't matter in terms of access to these funny celebrities.
Festival and headliner comedians performing across four major country cities on a consistent basis will be a first for the west.
Also the brother of funny man Tom Gleeson, Nick Gleeson said it was a unique opportunity to tap into a market involving all-round wins on many levels.
"As long as people keep supporting this, I'll keep bringing these big names to the region and really push this as an ongoing thing, whether that's bi-monthly or even monthly," he said.
"We all need a bit of entertainment, and we're talking quality entertainment at quality venues in the hospitality sector as well, because we want to support small businesses being one ourselves.
"We could book a town hall venue and sell-out every time, no problem; but we want to support what's near and dear to our hearts and that's always going to come back to the community."
As long as people keep supporting this, I'll keep bringing these big names to the region.- Central West Comedy owner, Nick Gleeson on famous comedians pouring into the western cities
Which is why Mr Gleeson can't emphasise enough when it comes to the rarity of the experiences he'll be bringing to western crowds and venues.
While Orange's Factory Espresso venue on Kite Street will continue to be the comedy hub there, the other venues will include: Bathurst's Reckless Brewing Co. on Piper Street, The Establishment Bar Dubbo on Macquarie Street, and The Lithgow Tin Shed on Bridge Street.
"We're talking television-famous and festival comedians who perform sold-out world tours in theatres or bigger stadiums," Mr Gleeson said.
"So, the experience we're bringing out here is essentially unheard of with these names, because it's like a throwback to those really small, trial spot gigs they all had early in their careers.
"We're taking the travel out of it all as well, which isn't lost on us being parents ourselves, and giving crowds interaction you'd never get in a theatre beyond the first two rows."
Luke Heggie and Dave Thornton will kick off the first string of Central West Comedy shows starting in Dubbo on August 14, before moving on to Orange and Bathurst for August 15 and 16, finishing in Lithgow on August 17.
Comedians Ivan Aristeguieta and Heath Franklin's Chopper will then close out the back-end of the month from August 21 to 24.
"Ivan's very energetic and a chef by trade, and Heath Franklin's Chopper, I mean, come on, this is a guy that does 2200 seat shows who sold out New Zealand theatres in one night," Mr Gleeson said.
"We're bringing names like that here, with an audience capacity around the 80 to 100 people mark."
Tickets are also "beyond ridiculously cheap" with each 40-minute set posted at $25 a pop.
Mr Gleeson said audiences are essentially getting two comedians for $50 when usually, in capital cities, that price is doubled.
"You're also not seeing two big names together in one show, it's amazing and special," he said.
"We also know about cost pressures and appreciate the lengths parents have to go to organising their kids just for a couple of hours to thsemlves, so we wanted to make this effective in so many different ways.
"Comedians, audiences and venues are all winning."
Tickets can be purchased through the Linktree link via the Central West Comedy page on Instagram, with double passes to all four comedians during August available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.