On-field quality being let down by PMP's ongoing off-field mess

This time a week ago, my colleague Tom Barber wrote here about this being the best edition of the Peter McDonald Premiership yet.
There's been entertainment and drama galore on the field and it looks like being a fantastic finals series in the coming months.
You may have just noticed, I said "on the field". I want to make that clear because off the field it's been a completely different story. It's been a mess, really.
From points deductions to referee strikes, the threat of second-tier competitions, points cap dramas, judiciary complaints and washed out fixtures, this season has had its fair share of off-field controversies.
You must love it, people tell us, with there being so much to write about. Which is true in some respects, but it's also hugely frustrating being a fan of the local competition.
This season has lurched from one issue to the next, many of which seem either completely avoidable or something which should have been cleared up a whole lot earlier.
How did so many teams not know how much their players were worth under the Player Points Index System (PPIS) in the week before the opening round? How were clubs left in the dark and contacting their local paper to find out about the referees strike and if they were going to be playing on the weekend? How is a points deduction a club received still after round one still not fully finalised? We're hearing an appeal in still ongoing.
Now, we've got the fate of the round three washouts between Bathurst St Pat's and the Wellington Cowboys.
We reported on Tuesday, July 9, a decision was finally made and points in all four games would be split, with every team getting one point.
It was the only possible decision left, after close to two months of deliberations. Two whole months.
It's obviously difficult trying to find new dates and times for four extra games in an already jam-packed schedule, but this dragged on for too long.
"Hindsight is a great thing," PMP chairman Linore Zamparini said in relation to the washout drama.
He's correct, but surely that can't be an excuse for one of the major competitions in the state.
NSWRL has highlighted the quality of the PMP ever since it was formed. It's only right the planning, preparation, decision-making and communication should be of the same standard as the matches being played. It just doesn't feel like that's the case.
When discussing the washed out games in the last couple of weeks, a few people have said there should be one or two free weekends in the regular season so any rescheduling can be done quickly and easily. It's expected to be a topic at a Group 11 board meeting this coming weekend as thoughts turn towards the 2025 draw.
Again, how is this only happening now? It's all well and good for people in Group 10 to take some shots at Group 11 and say things like snow or closed roads around places like Mudgee or Lithgow isn't something they ever have to consider, but someone should have. If we know areas in the competition are susceptible to snow or dangerous roads and it's been an issue in the past, maybe bring it up early.
Everything about the washout has been an issue. The decision itself sparked plenty of controversy and a lot of accusations were thrown at St Pat's. I'm not going to say whether it was right or wrong, I wasn't there, but the PMP did investigate the decision and backed the Bathurst club.
Big factors in the decision to call off those games back in May was the lack of sand slit drainage at Jack Arrow Oval and neighbouring fields at the complex being closed because winter rye oversewing works hadn't been completed. They since have been.
Sand slitting is a drainage takes excess water off the field into drains below. Bathurst council has stated it hopes to start those drainage works in November of this year.
Again, if it was known drainage wasn't ideal and the outer fields were closed in the early stages of the season, why were no contingency plans in place?
It just continually feels like everyone from NSWRL, to the PMP board, to the still-functioning (for some reason) Group 11 and Group 10 boards, through to the clubs, isn't on the same page.
If ever that was clear it came on Tuesday during the washout story. After we conducted interviews with Zamparini and the two clubs involved we got a call to say don't run the story because those clubs haven't been informed of the decision. Those two clubs we'd already spoken to who certainly seemed aware of the decision when discussing it with us. Confusion reigns.
Let's just hope the finals deliver ... and whoever is in charge of running the competitions isn't required to make a decision.
