Here's the plan to get an increasing number of trucks away from our schools

What's the safest way to get an increasing number of trucks through South Dubbo?
That's the question Dubbo Regional Council is looking to determine as it waits for funding to construct a southern distributor road.
The three heavy industry developments on Sheraton Road - the Regional Hardrock Quarry, South Keswick Concrete Works and the Holicum Quarry - has led to an increasing number of heavy vehicle traffic in the area.
In April, the expansion of the Regional Hardrock Quarry alone was revealed to add an extra 146 trucks per day along Sheraton Road. The trucks are permitted to travel between 4am and 10pm on weekdays and 4am to 6pm on Saturdays.
The current haulage route for the developments is via Sheraton Road, which means passing four schools.
To determine the best route, the council recently undertook a safety audit.
"There were a total of 14 road safety findings for Sheraton Road, the majority of which can be mitigated through the redesign and reconstruction of Sheraton Road. A large portion of the road safety findings related to the vehicle and pedestrian movements and congestion during peak school drop off and pick up times," the report on the truck routes states.
Because of that, the council is recommending using Sheraton Road for the main haulage route but preventing trucks during school drop off and pick up times.
During those hours, the trucks would need to travel along Boundary Road and Wheelers Lane.
Long term, the council is hoping to build a southern distributor road. However, funding is still needed.
The road - also known as the Blueridge Link Road - would link the future South Bridge on Macquarie Street and go along the Urban Edge of Dubbo.
"The purpose of the Southern Distributor is to provide another strong link to the CBD from South East Dubbo, relieving future traffic congestion on Cobra Street. The Southern Distributor also plays a key role in distributing traffic from the south-west and central-west Dubbo urban release areas around the southern edge of Dubbo, once the South Bride is in place," the report states.
Once the first stage of the road is constructed it would remove trucks from Sheraton Road. They would travel along the first stage of the Southern Distributor and then through Blueridge.
Only once the second stage of the road has been completed would they skip both Blueridge and Sheraton Road.
The council says the majority of businesses owners have supported the long-term truck plan with the Southern Distributor Road, however numerous concerns have been raised about stage one which would see more trucks through the estate.
They include concerns about increased trucks around two childcare centres, an increase in traffic congestion and the devaluation of properties in the area.
A decision on the best haulage route for the trucks will go before the council committee meetings on Thursday, July 11.
