Want to change careers in your 40s? Rachel embraced a vocation that matters

Rachel Lyster-Samuels was in her forties when she realised she wanted to change careers to something she was passionate about.
The Dubbo resident decided to upskill at TAFE and enter the world of community services.
Now, she has landed her dream job as a case worker at Salvation Army.
She called it a matter of timing and confidence.
"I had a lifetime of lived experience and transferable skills as well," Ms Lyster-Samuels told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Lyster-Samuels studied a Certificate IV and a Diploma of Community Services and entered an industry identified as a priority industry with TAFE NSW.
Employment in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry is expected to grow to 16.7 per cent by 2033, and Community and Personal Services workers will also increase to 11.4 per cent by the same year, according to Jobs and Skills Australia.
Ms Lyster-Samuels was working in retail and childcare when she decided she could make a difference elsewhere.
She said she wanted to do so for her kids.
"Community services and working with people, for me, social justice and human rights are very important things that everyone has a right to be able to access support," she said.
"I wanted a career my children could be proud of. I wanted to set a good example for my children and that age is not a hindrance to fulfilling your goals."
Ms Lyster-Samuels thanked her family for supporting her during her studies and her TAFE teachers for their encouragement.
"All my teachers had frontline experience, giving me a clear view of the industry's challenges and career prospects as I prepare for the real world," she said.
"I feel equipped and confident with the practical skills needed to support people holistically, identifying their strengths and empowering them to become who they would like to be in the future."
Ms Lyster-Samuels' favourite thing about being a case worker is "being part of that journey of helping people realise their potential".
"I find it a great honour to work with people as they build their strength and capacity. To build that self worth. To see they're very worthy of living a happy, fulfilling life," she said.
TAFE NSW Chief Delivery Officer, Janet Schorer, said there was growing demand for skilled workers in the Orana region.
"Over the next 10 years, more than 9 out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications," Ms Schorer said in a statement.
"TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Orana regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets."
