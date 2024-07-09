St Pat's climb the ladder after decision on washed out fixtures finally confirmed

The Peter McDonald Premiership is hopeful a team's finals dream won't be dashed by a washed match earlier this season.
It was confirmed on Monday, July 8, Bathurst St Pat's and the Wellington Cowboys would split the points following their abandoned fixtures in round three.
The matches had been cancelled on the morning of Sunday, May 12, with St Pat's stating overnight rain had left their home ground of Jack Arrow Oval "waterlogged".
The June long weekend and midweek games under lights were considered as options for rescheduling, but a new date could never be agreed upon.
Each of the eight teams who missed on playing will now receive one point, while no scores will be added to their for and against records.
"We put it to them and they came back and, of course, they're not that happy about it but there's no other way we can do it," PMP chairman Linore Zamparini said.
St Pat's appears the biggest winner of the two clubs after the final decision.
In the PMP, the one point moves to Bathurst side above Forbes into sixth spot while Wellington remains ninth and one point off the top eight heading into its final five games.
In a competitive reserve grade competition, St Pat's has leapt from outside the top eight into sixth spot while the club's league tag side is now one point clear of Macquarie at the top of the ladder.
In the under 18s, St Pat's remain seventh and the Cowboys stay in tenth spot.
Wellington remains fourth in league tag after receiving the one point while the club's reserve grade side stays in 11th.
Zamparini added it would be "very disappointing" if a team's finals chances were decided by the washout.
"It would be, if that rose its head later in the season but hopefully we've got the best result," he said.
Cowboys president Graham Blackhall said his club understood the decision to split the points but it was still frustrating.
When the games were originally cancelled, it sparked much controversy and the Cowboys asked for an official PMP investigation. Video footage of Jack Arrow Oval on game day was circulated and Wellington felt it showed a playable surface.
That investigation found no wrongdoing from St Pat's, who made the decision due to the combination of player safety concerns and worries for the long-term viability of the playing surface.
"We were committed to fulfilling our requirements for round three and a lot of players and everyone were already travelling when we got the phone call," Wellington Cowboys president Graham Blackhall said on Tuesday, July 9.
"We all said fair enough but then there was some evidence that was shown to us and there was double the amount of rain in other competitions and it still went ahead, so it was frustrating.
"We understand the clubs can only do so much, but it was a shame.
"But this is what the PMP has decided and it is what it is."
The washout has led to a push to change the draw from next year and have spare weekends in each half of the regular season in case any rescheduling is needed.
"The PMP is aware that in the future some modifications will be needed to allow for wet weather events," Golsmith said after Monday's points decision.
"Those events are something that have traditionally affected Group 10 clubs on a regular basis, whether it be snow, road closures or heavy rainfall, whereas over the years Group 11 clubs haven't been affected as much by that.
"Because we experience that more often Group 10 had always had a wet weather round built in.
"Currently we've got a split round, but there's obviously no mandate that you can't do anything that weekend other than play footy, so people organise stuff.
"Under the circumstances it's the best outcome."
Clubs will also be asked to make decisions on any abandoned matches as early as possible.
"If it looks like it's going to be boggy on Wednesday, they're going to have to make that call soon, particularly if a club is travelling the distance of Wellington going to Bathurst," Zamparini said.
