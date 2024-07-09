Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

St Pat's climb the ladder after decision on washed out fixtures finally confirmed

Nick Guthrie
Alexander Grant
By Nick Guthrie, and Alexander Grant
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Peter McDonald Premiership is hopeful a team's finals dream won't be dashed by a washed match earlier this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.