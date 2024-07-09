Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

'We need a fox bounty': Staggering numbers in western NSW

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 9 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the same old story, night after night, according to Dubbo real estate agent and hobby farmer Matt Hansen OAM.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.