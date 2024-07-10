Olympics a possible pathway for these rising teenage champions

The eyes of sporting fans around the world are starting to turn towards Paris and the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.
That's not so much the case at the Fighting Arts Dubbo gym.
For trainer Chris Hallford and his team of rising stars, they're starting to focus more on the 2028 or 2032 Games and the prospect of a Dubbo fighter in the green and gold.
"The sky's the limit," Hallford said of a group of teenage up-and-comers.
"We've got nine titles in the gym now and some of them are very, very big."
There are currently 25 boxers fighting out of the gym, but it's three teenagers who are leading the way.
Ericka Keizer headlines the bunch and the Olympics or a professional career is coming more realistic with every fight the 16-year-old national champion has.
Hot on her heels are 15-year-old Harrison Sutton-Simmons and 14-year-old Ollie Reynen, who both recently won Australasian titles.
"There's these three especially, given how young they are," Hallford said.
"Maybe the Olympics in four years, especially Ericka being female, that can be a road for us ... but inevitably, we want to turn them professional.
"That way they can make a career out of it and make some money for all the hard work. That's all a long way off now but they're certainly paving the way for themselves."
Keizer defeated 18-year-old Tasmanian Ella Crosswell at the Carnage fight night in Dubbo last month to claim her interstate belt and it wasn't too long after that Reynen and Sutton-Simmons claimed Australasian glory.
"I'm super proud as a coach," Hallford said.
"We're starting to branch out internationally now as amateur boxers and we're starting to bring home the gold.
"An Australian title is huge because you're the best in your age and weight division in Australia, and we all know how big Australia is, but we're branching out and there's some very good fighters in New Zealand and places in Asia like Singapore.
"For us to be a little country like Dubbo and matching up with the best of them, it's great."
For the teen stars, the recent success has meant a huge amount.
Keizer shot to prominence last year - she was voted the Daily Liberal's Sportsperson of the Year for 2023 - and has even impressed herself so far in 2024.
"It's crazy," she said.
"I didn't think I'd have two belts. I remember when I got that first one it was so exciting and it felt like I'd finally got one, and now I've got two more titles as well so it's been good."
Despite all she's achieved, Keizer refuses to get too carried away.
"But one big thing for me, and Chris always says it, is don't get too high on your highs and don't get too low on your lows," she said.
"Whenever you win a medal or anything, it's exciting, but you've got to work on it and you've got to still think you could be better."
Reynen's victories have been all the sweeter given he earned revenge over fighters who had beaten him in the first few bouts of his career.
"It was really exciting," Reynen said.
"I was really happy with it. I'd just been training for a very long time.
"I got some revenge so it was a really good couple of weeks."
Along with Sutton-Simmons, Hallford described them as a dream to train given their dedication.
Hallford not only looks after his own boxers - he also has younger boxers coming through and adults looking to go pro - but he's now a promoter putting on his own events.
Last month's Carnage event was his card and later this year he'll bring a Muay Thai night to Dubbo for the first time in decades.
"Fighting Arts Dubbo now is probably one of the biggest fighting gyms in central New South Wales," he said, before speaking about the Muay Thai night.
"It's the real booming side of combat sports and it involves kicking, kneeing, elbowing and grappling. It sounds rough but it's pretty clear and it just bring another option besides boxing."
Keizer also competes in Muay Thai and will be part of the 'Best of Both Worlds' fight night at the Dubbo RSL on September 7.
