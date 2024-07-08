Council finances facing 'extreme pressure'

After a hearing was held in Dubbo looking into how councils fund services, council reporter Orlander Ruming has spoken to mayor Mathew Dickerson about it.
What does it mean for ratepayers? For a start the mayor said increasing rates wouldn't help many in the community, but he has also spoken about the council's financial situation.
On Monday reporter Allison Hore and photographer Belinda Soole, like many, braved the wet weather for the local NAIDOC march. You can check out Belinda's snaps and Allison's coverage here.
Court reporter Ciara Bastow has a story on a man who fronted up late to the courthouse as he faced charges of driving while disqualified. At least the solicitors were amused!
In sport, Nick Guthrie has spoken with the Penrith Panthers CEO about the club's plans to foster talent in the western region.
Finally, Sarah Falson reports that new research suggests there could be a correlation between social media programs rising in popularity and a decline in youth mental health. Read the full story here.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
