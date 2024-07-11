Modern and sustainable oasis

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday July 12: 47 Castlereagh Avenue, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 47 Castlereagh Avenue, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located in the highly sought-after Yarrawonga Estate, 47 Castlereagh Avenue is a well-maintained, modern, four-bedroom home that embodies comfortable family living. The home is complete with contemporary comforts and sustainable features.
It offers a generous layout with a main bedroom featuring a built-in robe and bespoke ensuite, while the light-filled living room, and an open plan kitchen, dining, and living area seamlessly extend to the outdoor, covered entertaining space.
The property sits on an expansive 760 square metre plot that provides ample yard space including established vegetable gardens, an orchard, and beautiful low-maintenance native landscaping.
Listing agent Samuel Shooter said the home catered to a variety of lifestyles. "Whether for families, couples, retirees, or nature enthusiasts, its relaxed charm and blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces make it an entertainer's paradise," he said. "The open-plan design is perfect for family gatherings and social events, while the outdoor areas including the covered entertaining space with insulated ceiling, veggie gardens, and an orchard, offer a tranquil retreat.
The property is easy to maintain with durable vinyl plank flooring and boasts modern conveniences such as evaporative cooling, a 6.37 kilowatt solar array, split-system air conditioning in the main bedroom ensuring comfort year-round, fibre to the premises, and professional-grade CCTV security cameras along with Crimsafe doors. Additionally, the double garage provides ample parking with drive-through access to the rear yard.
New owners can enjoy the entertaining area with insulated Panelspan ceiling and fish pond complete with 50 Murray River Rainbow fish, 10 Pacific Blue-Eye, and native pond plants. The fenced-off vegetable garden and greenhouse offers established orange, lemon, macadamia, almond, and apple trees, as well as native landscaping featuring local grass species, local trees, shrubs, and bushtucker plants.
The property is ideally situated in the popular Yarrawonga Estate and has a bus stop conveniently located at the doorstep, making the CBD just a short bus trip away. The neighbourhood is friendly and community-oriented, providing a peaceful and welcoming environment. Nearby facilities include parks, schools, and sporting grounds, ensuring all essential amenities are within easy reach.
