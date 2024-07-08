Rain won't put out this flame: NAIDOC march bigger than ever

Wet weather didn't stop this year's NAIDOC day march becoming Dubbo's biggest yet.
On Monday, July 8, hundreds walked down Macquarie Street in Dubbo in a march marking the start of NAIDOC Week.
Aunty Marg Walker, who gave an address after the march, said despite the rain this year had a larger turn out than the record-making 2023 event.
She said she was proud to see so many Indigenous and non-Indigenous people of all ages taking part in the event.
"NAIDOC week is a time that we show we're still here. Our culture is still here and that we're still as strong as ever," she told the Daily Liberal.
"It's good to see so much support, but it's good to show people that this culture is still strong and it's good to see the kids coming in because they're the ones who have to carry it on."
The theme for NAIDOC Week 2024 is "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud". Organisers say it's an "unapologetic celebration" of Indigenous identity and the enduring strength of Indigenous cultures.
Asked what it meant to her, Ms Walker replied: "Keep teaching, keep learning, keep going".
"It's easy enough for young people to lose culture. We've lost it before and then we've got it back," she said.
"I grew up in culture but it's good that I don't have to hide it anymore like we had to when I was young and it can be shown now and everyone can join in... not just Aboriginal people can join in."
The rain cleared by the time the marchers reached the carpark of the Dubbo Regional Council for a flag raising ceremony.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dubbo Aboriginal Community Working Party chair Rob Riley said
"Indigenous people have lived on this land for 60,000 years, plus. There've been hundreds of millions of Aboriginal people who have walked this land before us," he said.
"We're standing on those people's shoulders, our culture is strong and getting stronger and today that shows in the amount of people that have turned up today.
"The crowd has been getting bigger over the years and we all need to stay black, loud and proud."
NAIDOC week will run until Saturday, July 13, and a number of events are planned in Dubbo.
On Tuesday, Youth Off The Streets, REDI.E and NSW Rugby League will host a kids' sports day kicking off at 12:00pm at Apex Oval.
Also for the kids, Mission Australia and Dubbo Buslines are hosting a fun day at Dubbo Sportsworld on Thursday, July 11, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.
Friday's action will include a NAIDOC family fun day hosted by Uniting at Victoria Park from 10:00am to 2:00pm and the annual NAIDOC community ball at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre in the evening.
Tickets to the ball cost $60 and can be purchased through the convention centre's website.
