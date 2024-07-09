'You're lucky you're not a guy': Man threatens to kill wife in violent outburst

A man has threatened to kill his wife during a violent argument at their home.
A 38-year-old South Dubbo man pleaded guilty to common assault DV, destroy/damage property and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, July 4.
Documents tendered to the court state on Saturday, March 16, 2024, the man and victim were at home when they started to have an argument about separating.
The man demanded the victim leave throwing all of her clothes out on the front step of their house, taking her house keys and pulling her hair.
He let go and the victim contacted a friend to ask if they could call the police.
The witness called the police, unaware of the situation, before attempting to call the victim multiple times. The victim didn't answer which caused the witness to drive to the home, concerned for the victim's welfare.
When the witness arrived, the victim answered the door in an extremely upset state and whispered to the witness to leave, but the witness refused due to her concerns.
The witness attempted to speak with the man but he became upset and angry before walking off and approaching the victim.
They again started to fight when the man said, "I will kill you".
The witness, who overheard this, said, "you can't say that especially in front of the kids".
The man said, "I don't care, I will kill her".
The victim was sitting on the couch holding her child, when her and her partner began fighting again.
"Look at you sitting there all smug, you are lucky you're not a guy otherwise I would drag you up and down the street and you would be all bloody," the man said.
The victim was still sitting on the couch with the child when the man became frustrated and walked towards the victim and punched a hole in the wall twice.
The man repeated several times, "I'll make sure this house is worth nothing, you won't get a cent".
The witness stood up immediately becoming concerned for her own safety and walked out the front of the house to contact police requesting an update on their response. The witness turned and saw the man standing at the front door behind her so she rushed to her car which was parked on the street, locking herself inside, fearing for her safety and awaiting police.
At 5.40pm police arrived and briefly spoke with the witness before entering the house due to concerns for the victim's safety.
Police saw the man and victim seated on the lounge inside the lounge room, with the victim crying.
Police spoke with the victim who told them about having her hair pulled by the man and the holes he punched in the walls of their family home. The victim told police she was too scared to make a statement at the time due to the ramifications of the man being arrested.
Police approached the man and introduced themselves and placed him under arrest for domestic assault.
The man stood and puffed out his chest before saying, "what exactly am I under arrest for?" before he was handcuffed and taken to the front of the house.
When exiting he turned to the victim and said, "look what you've done mate".
Police took photographs of the damage to the walls and requested the witness provide a statement to police.
The man declined an electronic interview when he was at Dubbo Police Station.
The man - who was self represented - initially wanted to put in a section 14 mental health application but when told he would need to get more information together, he told the court he wanted to get the matter over with.
"I want to put this behind me and move forward," he said.
The man told the court about a mental health plan he had put in place and how he had joined the 'Mannin' Up' program with Mission Australia.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told the man they were very positive steps.
"These are very serious offences, you made some very serious threats that would scare anyone," he said.
"You realised you needed direction so continue to seek treatment with Mission Australia."
The man was placed on a 12 month community corrections order.
