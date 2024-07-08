Council facing 'extreme pressure' but large rate rises not the answer: mayor

Increasing rates in the Dubbo local government area would only leave more people struggling to pay, says mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Cr Dickerson recently addressed the NSW parliamentary inquiry looking into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services.
It's looking at the level of income councils require to adequately meet the needs of their communities and the impact of the rate peg for ratepayers and councils.
Cr Dickerson said Dubbo Regional Council had "extreme pressures" when it came to financial stability.
"We've gotten back to the point where we're balancing our budget now... A few years ago it was largely in the red. There was a three-year period there where there was approximately a $20 million deficit recorded," he said.
"It's a challenge to get that back to that stage where it's not only in the black but has started to fill that hole in... [The community] would love to see more services. They'd love to see more mowing. They'd love to see our entrances look better."
However, there was only limited money available, the mayor said.
But it's not as simple as increasing rates.
"If we looked at our financial sustainability going forward and we put rate rises in place to cover that, we'd have a 37 per cent rate increase over the next four years. We're not doing that. We don't want to do that for our ratepayers," Cr Dickerson said.
He said drastically increasing the rates would simply mean "more people would have an inability to pay".
"We know that we've got a homeless problem across the state, including Dubbo. We know that housing pressure is quite incredible. Our median house price just hit $562,000. One of our competitive advantages used to be low house prices but now we're at the point where those house prices are climbing, which is great for investors but it still makes that housing affordability tougher," Cr Dickerson said.
"If we start raising rates above a level then what we're rate pegging, that still puts more pressure on the community and their ability to pay."
In September 2023, the council made the decision to hire AEC to help look into the finances.
One of the biggest recommendations from AEC is for the council to increase rates by 37.1 per cent across four years.
AEC said it was needed to "fix the structural operating deficit position and to generate sufficient cash from operations".
"This is an unavoidable option, with the only variable being the urgency of implementing the correction," the report states.
The council is expected to apply for a special rate variation from 2024/25.
The inquiry into council funding is being chaired by member of the legislative council Emily Suvaal.
"Councils are experiencing significant financial challenges which are threatening the long-term sustainability of the sector. As the level of government closest to the people of this state, we owe it to councils to ensure they can continue to deliver the important services communities expect and deserve," Ms Suvaal said.
The next inquiry hearing will be held in Albury on July 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.