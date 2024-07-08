Road maintenance, green space top of Chowdhury's priorities if re-elected

For three years, Shibli Chowdhury says he has tried to "do the right thing" for the people of Dubbo.
Now he's putting his hand up to be re-elected for Dubbo Regional Council.
Cr Chowdhury is the first person to officially announce he is running in the September 14 election. He said it was important to be upfront with the community well ahead of voting day.
"[If re-elected] one of my top priorities will be enhancing local infrastructure, particularly focusing on road maintenance and recreational facilities. Ensuring our infrastructure meets the needs of a growing population is crucial for our community's well-being and economic development," Cr Chowdhury said.
"I am also committed to promoting sustainable practices within the Dubbo local government area. This includes advocating for the expansion of green spaces and playgrounds, as well as continuously lobbying to reduce anti-social activities within our community."
He will also support initiatives that boost local businesses and create job opportunities.
In the last three years on the council, Cr Chowdhury has been on the the Multicultural Advisory Committee, the Village Committee, the Sister City Committee, the Disability Access and Inclusion Committee and the Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee.
However, Cr Chowdhury said one of the most meaningful achievements during that time had been the incredible respect shown to himself and his family.
He said he had always tried to give back by working hard, showing respect and expressing his gratitude in all that he did.
Cr Chowdhury was born and raised in Bangladesh before moving to Australia in 2009. He believes having a diverse council is incredibly important.
"We can currently see that in our council diversity brought a wealth of perspectives and experiences to the table, which leads to more comprehensive and inclusive decision-making. It also reflects the varied backgrounds, cultures, and viewpoints of the community we serve," he said.
Cr Chowdhury said being on the council was incredible rewarding, from being able to improve local infrastructure to advocating for local issues and fostering economic growth. It's why he wants to stand again.
"I firmly believe that being a good human being is fundamental to effective leadership. I also think [a good councillor] needs to be passionate about connecting with community members and advocating tirelessly for their best interests," he said.
"I prioritise actively listening to their concerns, treating each resident's problem as my own, and persistently pursuing resolutions with the council until they are satisfactorily addressed."
Are you running in the upcoming Dubbo Regional Council election? Get in touch via orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
