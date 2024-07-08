'They're going to be a very good side': High praise for emerging talents

RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 36-32
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "It was an important day for us. Old Boy's Day at any club is an important day, you've got to respect them and what they've done for the club.
"Today being 20 years since they won the comp against Panthers, it was a special day but I tried to make it more about us.
"You try to put investment in games with a lot of hype around them, you can get confused with what your job is. I'm happy with the win and that's the main thing."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 34-22
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "It was a very tough hit out and lived up to be exactly what derby days are about. Lots of feeling, energy and passion between the two sides. So it's always good to get a win on derby day.
"Message [at half-time] was to respect the football and have better discipline. We were defending quite well I thought but just would turn the ball over coming out of our end of the field or silly penalties when they were coming off their line.
"We will get away from footy this week. Rest, recover and hit the ground running at training the following week for one of the tougher road trips against the in-form team at Mudgee.
"Very tough run in to the finals, but I think that's perfect as it can set you up rolling into the finals. We will know exactly where we are in the next 3/4 weeks."
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "We're frustrated but two points is two points. We move on. We've got a week off and we go again.
"The game's about building pressure and we just didn't do that today. We tried to go around them, knocked on the door, but just didn't take our opportunities.
"I said to the boys that Lithgow were going to be one of those teams that just won't go away, and they just kept on coming and coming. In a couple of years, they're going to be a very good side."
RESULT: Defeated by St Pat's 17-16
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "I thought we had the moment there in the second half.
"The season's been tough because we haven't had a lot of wins but the boys are finding their way in first grade. They know that they're able to compete with these teams."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 34-22
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "You could talk about their effort and how they went, which was good, but the result wasn't there.
"But they left everything out there and I think they can't hold their heads up high because they put it in a good contest and CYMS are a tough team this year.
"But our group will just bottle up some of the positives from that and we'll keep working, we'll get some wins.
"You don't want to look towards next year. It is week to week. I know if they continue to give that sort of effort, things have to turn at some point a little bit of luck to go your way."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 36-32
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "I thought we competed pretty well in the first half, it was just they scored a lot of tries.
"They are a quality side and we dropped a lot of ball, they capitalised on it. We came in at half-time to speak about not chasing points or anything like that, we just wanted a reaction.
"I think we got that. There's a quality football side there, the blokes just need to believe it."
