Man faces court after police catch him speeding with a suspended licence

After attracting police attention for speeding, a 40-year-old man was found to be driving an unregistered ute while holding a suspended licence.
Andrew Colville, of East Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive licence suspended, when he appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
Court documents state Colville's licence was suspended due to a fine default on February 20, 2024 and a notice was sent to him.
At 9.30am on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 police were patrolling Wheelers Lane when they saw a silver ute speeding.
Checks showed the registration on the ute had expired in February and that the driver - Colville - had a suspended licence.
Police activated all warning devices and stopped the ute on Hawthorn Street.
When police spoke with Colville he initially denied knowledge of his driver's licence being suspended. He said he had not been at the address for the last four and a half years, however didn't believe he had received any fines or notices recently.
Colville said he had no issues previously with stolen or missing mail. He also mentioned that he had been in hospital recently, however his licence would have been suspended and the notices sent prior to this.
Police noted Colville had the Service NSW application on his phone but was not logged in.
Checks were later made and the police submitted that Colville could not rely on the argument that it was an honest mistake that he had forgotten to check his licence status electronically.
Police say Colville should have been aware of any outstanding fines that would've resulted in his licence being suspended.
Colville was told not to drive until his licence had been re-instated. He was issued with a court attendance notice as well as a penalty notice for his speeding and the registration of the ute.
Colville's Legal Aid solicitor Scott Affleck told the magistrate it had been 16 years since his client had been before a court.
Colville was handed a six-month conditional release order without conviction.
