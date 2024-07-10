'Let's do it': Tyre recycling plant expands in Central West farming town

A recycling facility that is turning old tyres into oil has funding to expand into a 24-hour operation and hire new staff in a small central west NSW farming town.
Green Distillation Technologies, also known as GDT, will soon be recycling 160 tonnes, or 5000 end-of-life tyres, per week at its factory in Warren.
The company has developed technology it claims converts tyres back into carbon, oil and steel, without producing emissions.
It is in the process of expanding its pilot facility in Warren, and plans to open six more plants around Australia.
It claims the seven plants would be able to recycle 40 power cent of the country's old tyres.
Trevor Bayley, GDT's joint CEO and founder, said the modern Australian method of end-of-life tyre disposal is to reuse the rubber.
"Whilst it's a very productive and useful method of disposal, it doesn't actually dispose of the rubber," Mr Bayley told the Daily Liberal.
"The problem is, the vulcanised rubber does not biodegrade. So if all you do is reshape the rubber, then theoretically all you're doing is postponing the problem, you're not solving it.
"In our case, what we do is we remove vulcanised rubber entirely from the waste stream, from the waterways and from the roads, and we deliver what is effectively a substitute for fossil fuels."
The tyres come from the transport industry right through to consumers. GDT picks tyres up from around the country and they also take regular deliveries, their location being a convenient stop on the Oxley Highway.
They accept anything up to super single size tyres and locally they take tyres from Utes, four-wheel drives and light trucks.
"We get them dumped over the fence from locals," Mr Bayley said.
Mr Bayley said though GDT's contribution to reducing fossil fuels would be small in the whole scheme of things, it was a worthwhile pursuit.
"At least ... the problem has been removed entirely. [We're] not waiting for somebody else to resolve it in 10 or 15 years time," he said.
In Australia, 450,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres need to be disposed of per year, according to Mr Bayley.
"It's a big problem and we're not going to resolve 100 per cent of it, but whatever we can do, let's do it," he said.
The GDT plant began operating in Warren around 2010 but a change to environmental laws in NSW and then COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works.
The factory operated at a small scale up until recently but with new backing it is on its way to full production.
New staff are being recruited. The plant needs 19 to 20 full time staff all up, and there are still positions ready to be filled.
