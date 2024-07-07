Yellow cards galore as Lions fightback to down Roos

Orange City Lions coach Greg Lee was starring down the barrel of a fifth-consecutive loss and his side's finals hopes evaporating into thin air, such was the size of the obstacle in front of them in Dubbo.
City battled for most of the match against the last-placed Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday July 7, copping four yellow cards and trailing 26-12 before a late surge saw them prevail 38-26.
Two tries apiece to Kieran Bonin and Axel Leroy helped headline the stunning comeback as City unleashed an unanswered 26-point barrage.
Lee, who has repeatedly made a point of lifting standards at Pride Park, couldn't believe what he was watching.
"I found myself questioning where all our hard work had gone, particularly our efforts on mental strength," he said.
"At one point, I thought the game was gone. However, the team managed to scramble effectively even while we had players in the naughty chair.
"They rediscovered their rhythm, and once we took the lead, I was watching the clock. Amusingly, the scoreboard timer froze at 2:17, I was on the radio asking them to alert the game controller.
"To say I felt relieved would be a gross understatement."
After a positive start to the season the Lions have dipped, losing a key game to finals rivals Cowra Eagles, just falling short of a remarkable upset against Bathurst Bulldogs and being comfortably beaten by both Forbes Platypi and Emus.
Lee said there was a long way to go for the side but could see enough green shoots coming through.
"As a team, we've worked hard on maintaining a positive mindset regardless of circumstances," he said.
"Despite a few consecutive losses, we've held onto the belief that we either win or learn, as cliched as it sounds.
"We've learnt some valuable lessons from a number of our narrow losses against some of the big hitters in this comp.
"Our Achilles' heel has been maintaining composure and finding ways to win when under pressure. This game was a turning point and solid proof that belief builds confidence and that can translate into results.
"We have a challenging few weeks of rugby ahead, with the next two rounds likely determining whether we make the final four.
"Consistency will be key. It's been the most elusive aspect of this season's puzzle, but if we can address certain areas of our game, we'll be in a stronger position to make a significant impact."
At Ann Ashwood, Park Bathurst Bulldogs continued their perfect season, recording an 11th consecutive bonus point win 39-24 against Emus.
It looked unlikely however with 15 minutes to play as Emus led 24-21 before two late tries and two penalty goals snatched victory away from the visitors.
Emus now host Roos before a massive way match against the Platypi to likely decide who finished second.
The Lions also return home to host Cowra at Pride Park.
