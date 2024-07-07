Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Social media's affect on mental health

July 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New research suggests there could be a correlation between social media programs rising in popularity and a decline in youth mental health. Read the full story here.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.