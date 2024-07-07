Social media's affect on mental health

New research suggests there could be a correlation between social media programs rising in popularity and a decline in youth mental health. Read the full story here.
In sport, the Mudgee Dragons could be without two of their biggest stars for some time after a pair of injuries overshadowed their win against the Bathurst Panthers. Tom Barber has the story.
Also on the field, there were yellow cards galore as the Orange City Lions battled the Dubbo Kangaroos on the weekend, as Dominic Unwin writes. We bring you all the pictures.
Have a great day!
Sarah Falson
Journalist
