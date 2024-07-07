Players let their feelings be known and a strong turnout for Old Boys Day

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of former Dubbo CYMS player and trainer Scott Macleod who died on June 30.
A service will be held at Apex Oval for McLeod on Friday, July 12 on the main oval to begin at 12:30pm.
Those in attendance are encouraged to come as they are and any juniors have been asked to wear their footy colours if they wish.
A Go Fund page has been set up to support the Macleod family.
The start of the St Pat's vs Lithgow Workies match was a little delayed after a pair of fights broke out in the closing stages of the reserve grade contest.
Saints' Josh Downing and Lithgow's Jhy Rowley were sent off at the full-time whistle after an altercation while Pat's player Corey Worboyes and Workies' Mackenzie Jones were put on report.
One of the fights broke out near the Saints' try line after the Workies took objection to a dangerous tackle while just moments later words were exchanged on the sideline and the audience was treated to an encore fight a little closer to the stands.
Hats off to the Mudgee Dragons for their efforts on Saturday.
The club celebrated their annual Old Boy's Day and while the turnout was solid, the Dragons' first grade side donned specially designed jerseys.
Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot the surnames of the premiership-winning 2004 side on the backs of the players with legends like Warick Colley and Greg Ward featuring.
However, while they were more than happy to acknowledge the past Mudgee coach Clay Priest is hoping they can make history of their own this season with a PMP title.
The Bathurst Panthers will be without forward McCoy White until possibly the finals after he was handed a five-match suspension.
White has already served two weeks of his ban, missing matches against Parkes and Mudgee but will be on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season.
Panthers have two byes remaining across the last five weeks of the season meaning White will miss games against Bathurst St Pat's, Wellington and Orange CYMS.
We spoke to a certain someone about signing on for season 2025 and 2026.
An inspired choice by CYMS president and resident DJ Cam Jones for Ryan Griffin's first half try.
No sooner had Griffin gotten back to his feet then the iconic Pokemon theme song "Gotta Catch 'Em All" began barring from the speakers.
For those of us in the millennial/Gen Y category it was a welcome hit of nostalgia, temporarily transporting us away from the cold of Wade Park to our cosy lounge rooms on a Saturday morning.
It wasn't the prettiest of games from St Pat's as they found a way to win against Lithgow Workies but there were several reasons the team were in a celebratory mood even before the final whistle.
It was the second week running that brothers Jack and Dylan Branda lined up on the field together, and the first time they were doing so on home turf.
The match also saw under 18s players Billy Osborne and Anthony Driver come off the bench for their first grade debuts.
Osborne, Driver and Jack Branda had a busy week after they featured in Bathurst High School's Astley Cup rugby league win against Dubbo Senior College.
PMP round 11
Mudgee Dragons 36 defeated Bathurst Panthers 32
St Pat's 17 defeated Lithgow Workies 16
Orange CYMS 34 defeated Orange Hawks 20
Group 11 teams to play their matches next weekend
