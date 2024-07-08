Versatile Lawson loving life at the high-flying Dragons

Twelve months ago, Tom Lawson was running around in reserve grade for Mudgee.
Now, he's playing an integral part in the club's powerhouse Peter McDonald Premiership side.
Lawson has been one of Mudgee's best all season and looks to have found a home in the top grade, impressing on several occasions.
"I'm loving this year, I'm just enjoying being back with the boys and playing footy," he said.
Lawson scored once again for the Dragons as they defeated the Bathurst Panthers on Saturday, a game they had to fight hard for until the last minute.
Normally playing at fullback, Lawson started at halfback after Pacey Stockton was ruled out with illness.
While it might not be his regular position, the Mudgee gun said he will do whatever the team needs of him.
"I was there round one and didn't mind it," he said.
"I was there again today with Pacey (Stockton) being crook last night so I went there again and enjoyed it but I like fullback."
With injured players leaving the field all around him, the versatile playmaker was the senior shot-caller at one point for Mudgee.
Fortunately for Lawson, the experienced Hayden Carpenter was able to join him on the field after Jack Littlejohn left the match injured.
After Mudgee dominated early, the Panthers fought their way back into the match and almost pulled off an impressive victory.
But the Dragons managed to hold on.
"It was a tough win, it was very tough," Lawson said.
"We started well but let them get a bit of momentum and we couldn't get it back for a bit.
"I'm just glad we got the win there."
Mudgee will now have the week off before hosting Orange CYMS on July 21.
