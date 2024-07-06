Man charged after allegedly driving erratically with pregnant woman in car

A man who was allegedly driving erratically with a pregnant woman in the car has been charged following an alleged police pursuit in the state's Central West.
About 8pm on Friday, July 5, officers from Orana-Mid West Police District said they received reports of a white Ford Everest allegedly being driven erratically on Hawkins Street, Wellington with a pregnant woman in the car.
Officers attached to Orana Mid Western Police District, with the assistance of Polair, allegedly commenced a pursuit before terminating it due to safety reasons.
A short time later, police say they located the vehicle on railway tracks near Muller Street, Dubbo.
A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive whilst disqualified and breach of bail.
The pregnant female passenger, aged 37, was allegedly assessed by NSW Ambulance for respiratory issues.
The man was refused bail and faced Dubbo Bail Court on Saturday, July 6.
As enquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
