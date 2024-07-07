'Constantly reacting': Youth mental health decline linked to social media

New research suggests their could be a correlation between social media programs rising in popularity and a decline in youth mental health.
Image-based abuse, cyber bullying and stalking are just some of the internet-based issues young people have to contend with in this device-driven world.
According to e61 Institute, the mental health of young Australians, particularly women and girls, began to fall sharply in the early 2010s, which coincides with the launch and growth of Instagram and Snapchat.
Analysis of individual-level data from the Household, Income, Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey found the average self-reported mental health score of females aged 15 to 24 declined from 73 per cent to 62 per cent between 2011 and 2022, a drop of 11 percentage points.
The mental health of young men declined from 74.5 per cent down to 67.5 per cent, a 7 percentage point drop.
Instagram launched in 2010 and Snapchat in 2011, both becoming widely popular in the following years. Stories were introduced on Snapchat in 2012 and Instagram in 2013.
Lifeline Central West training team lead and EAP counsellor, Lisa Lantry, said young people are constantly hyper-aroused in regards to social media where they have to be "on all the time".
"They have to be included all the time," she told the Daily Liberal.
She said waiting for likes on social media and wanting to be a part of everything, and gain instant responses to messages and posts, could lead to lack of sleep - particularly with devices being on 24/7.
"It you're constantly on whatever format of social media and ... you are having a relationship and they're not responding to you straight away or they're breaking up with you when you're in class ... there's not that space to pause and emotionally regulate, and work through those emotions rather than constantly reacting," Ms Lantry said.
Lifeline Central West CEO, Stephanie Robinson, linked social media to the rise in disordered eating.
She used an example of young people accessing negative influences online, reinforcing their behaviours and further affecting their mental health.
"The images that they're constantly being exposed to and the beauty standards that they compare themselves to ... all of that all ties into then poor mental health," Ms Robinson told the Daily Liberal.
She said the quality of relationships had changed in the online world, compared to when she was a child when the parents knew when their children were talking on the phone and to whom.
She said these factors can lead to "some pretty serious issues".
She suggested parents come up with some basic ground rules, like no mobile phones at the dinner table, and go from there. She also said parents should try to be present and spend some quality time with their children when they aren't using their phones.
Gianni La Cava, e61 Research Director, said the institute's research found that youth mental health was stable but then began falling sharply after 2012 which coincides with the time when photo and video-sharing social media platforms became widely popular.
"While more data and research are needed to say that social media is causing declining mental health among young Australians, the coincident timing of the decline suggests there is a link," he said in a statement.
"We find that young women born since the late 1990s (Generation Z) - who use social media more than any other group - have strikingly lower mental health than older women and all men.
"This fits existing data showing they experience higher rates of mental health disorders, greater need for help from mental health professionals and increasing rates of mental health-related hospitalisations."
The e61 research forms part of their submission to a parliamentary inquiry into social media and Australian society. The final report is due in November 2024.
