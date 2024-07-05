Want to be a cop in your hometown?

NSW Police have launched a new campaign, called You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown, designed to attract applicants to 12 regional areas. Orlander Ruming reports.
Meanwhile, a regenerative garden on Lower Tamworth Street is teaching at-risk children and young people about sustainable food production. Read the full story here.
Also making news, plans are afoot for a change of ownership at one of Dubbo's biggest pubs. Tom Barber has the story.
Thanks for supporting your local paper.
Sarah Falson
Journalist
