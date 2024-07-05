Calls for PMP draw changes as Panthers recommit to the region

It's reporter Tom Barber here to bring you all that's happening in footy around the region.
Things have been quiet this week in the Peter McDonald Premiership with a split round to take place over the next two weekends.
Only the six Group 10 clubs will be in action across the weekend as the Mudgee Dragons celebrate 20 years since their 2004 premiership win against the Bathurst Panthers.
Meanwhile, the second instalment of the Orange derby is shaping up to be just as entertaining as the first.
Penrith Panther chief executive officer Matt Cameron was in Dubbo recently and spoke about the powerhouse club's involvement with the Western Rams.
In the Woodbridge Cup, our thoughts are with CSU Mungoes player Thomas Duggan after he was taken to Westmead Hospital following a head knock.
