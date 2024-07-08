Police investigation puts man with 'complete disregard' of road rules before court

A 49-year-old Peak Hill man has been caught driving to and from work despite never having a driver's licence.
Nigel Brett Bruce pleaded guilty to two counts of never licenced person drive vehicle on road in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
Court documents state at 6.53am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Bruce was seen on CCTV cameras driving a Toyota Kluger towards the intersection of the Newell and Mitchell Highway.
At 7.22am on the same day, Bruce was captured driving along Erskine Street where he did a u-turn at the intersection of Gipps Street and parallel parked next to the kurb in front of the BP service station.
After a short time Bruce left the car and walked towards Furneys Stock Feeds.
At 4.15pm police saw Bruce walking along Erskine Street and jumping back in the car and driving towards Darling Street.
Police activated their warning lights and siren and pulled Bruce over.
Police introduced themselves and asked him for his driver's licence.
"I don't have one," he said.
"I had trouble getting one because I can't read or write".
After returning a negative breath test, police returned to their car to conduct further checks on Bruce which revealed he had never held a licence in NSW.
Police returned to Bruce and asked him how he got to work earlier in the day.
"My wife drove me," he said.
Bruce was told that he was seen on CCTV cameras driving earlier in the day.
The court papers say Bruce has a "complete disregard" for the community and other road users by knowingly driving a vehicle in NSW without a valid drivers licence.
"Police have conducted a brief investigation in the days and weeks previous to the incident which shows the accused has regularly driven from his residential address in Peak Hill to Dubbo despite not being lawfully allowed to do so," the documents state.
Bruce's solicitor David Hemsworth told the court his client had made really good progress.
"He hasn't done this type of offending for a while and is making good strides," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson asked if Bruce was going to continue those strides and received a positive affirmation.
Bruce was given a six month community correction order without conviction.
