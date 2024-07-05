Man charged following pursuit after police forced to use road spikes

A man will face court charged following a pursuit in the state's central west.
About 6:30pm on July 3, 2024, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were patrolling Coonamble, when they attempted to stop a white Ford Territory on Hickey Street, following reports of an attempt fail to pay and a fail to pay at two service stations.
When the car failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police successfully deployed road spikes on Baradine Road, Baradine, and the vehicle came to a stop on Darling Street, Baradine.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coonamble Police Station and charged with;
Officers also executed three outstanding arrest warrants for property, breach of bail and domestic violence-related offences.
Checks reveal the Ford Territory was allegedly stolen from a home on Townsend Street, Coonamble, between 11.30pm on 27 June 2024 and 8.30am on 28 June 2024.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court via AVL on July 4, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Coonamble Local Court on July 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.