Eight things under $8 for the kids to do these school holidays

The winter school holidays are upon us and if you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered.
Test our your bingo skills at the Dubbo RSL
The Dubbo RSL Club is holding kids bingo on Tuesday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 16. It costs $5 to play and that includes the bingo marker, bingo book and a halftime raffle prize.
The bingo starts at 2pm. More information is available on the Dubbo RSL website.
Learn about the prisoners who tried to escape
Do you know entry to the Old Dubbo Gaol is free for anyone living in the 2830 postcode? The Gaol is open from 9am to 5pm every day. But if you're there, make sure to check out the Characters in Costume at 10am and 2pm every day or the Escape Tours at 11am and 3pm.
Everything you need to know about the Old Dubbo Gaol can be found here.
Take a hike around Mount Arthur
The Mount Arthur Reserve is located just outside of Wellington.
There are bushwalks ranging from 1.5 hours to four hours that can be done around the mountain, and picnic spots available for anyone who wants to pack something to eat. A moderate level of fitness is required.
Maps of the reserve can be picked up from the Wellington Visitor Information Centre.
Host your own mini Olympics
Macquarie Regional Library's Dubbo branch is holding free Olympic-themed school holiday activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For five to eight-year-old there will be Olympic-style challenges held at 11am on Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 18. While nine to 12-year-olds can create their own mini Olympics by assembling and decorating mini sports on Thursday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 16.
Bookings for the workshops are required. You can book online, or contact the library on (02) 6801 4510.
Attend a NAIDOC Day event
There's a range of events planned for the first week of the school holidays in honour of NAIDOC Day. All of them are free to attend.
Get yourself a treat from Tempt
Don't let the cold weather stop you from getting some delicious ice cream! Tempt Sweet and Savoury is located on Macquarie Street. It's open from 11am to 9pm from Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 11am to 6pm the rest of the week.
One scoop of ice cream in a cup or wafer cone will set you back $5.80, or go for two scoops for $7.80.
Feed the fish at the Japanese Gardens
If the sun is out why not head to the Shoyoen Japanese Gardens for a picnic or just a look around?
If you're there early enough the gardeners will also have left some food to feed the fish and the ducks.
The gardens, which also include the Oasis Valley Garden, the Biodiversity Garden and the Sensory Garden, are open from 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 5pm on weekends.
Take on your friends at Laser skirmish
Free school holiday activities will be held at Connecting Community Services for ages 12 to 17.
As well as their NAIDOC event, there will also be ten pin bowling on Thursday, July 11, fishing on Tuesday, July 16 and laser skirmish on Thursday, July 18.
While the events are free, places are limited and registration is required. You can register here.
