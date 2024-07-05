'A bit tough': At-risk kids grow community food as cost of living worsens

A regenerative syntropic garden on Lower Tamworth Street is teaching at-risk children and young people about sustainable food production.
Over 30 children and youths have been involved in the project so far, with seven completing their first aid certificate.
The 3.59-hectare block in Dubbo, leased to charity LeaderLife by Dubbo Regional Council, is teaching young people plant, care for and harvest produce.
They are provided with training, casual employment and community inclusion while restoring and creating a resilient ecosystem and regenerative agricultural model to grow their own food.
Over 300 trees have been planted in between rows of edible produce including herbs, garlic, strawberries, celery, kale, bok choy, lettuce, broad beans, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, spring onions, peas and rhubarb.
The food is being consumed by the youths as they learn about eating healthily and preparing meals, and will also be sold to the community, with the money going back into the charity's programs.
A website is in the process of being set-up from which the community will be able to purchase vegetable boxes. Already, a local health food store is selling the produce harvested at the block.
LeaderLife CEO Joh Leader said the site was benefitting the children as well as the community in these uncertain economic times.
"Our focus is establishing a sustainable food production system that not only feeds the community but feeds our kids," Ms Leader told the Daily Liberal.
"With the cost-of-living at the moment, access to fresh, local, organic produce can be a bit tough.
"We really want that to be our focus and [creating] a safe space for kids to enjoy and to be a bit of a healing space for them.
"We see great value in kids being in nature and kids being on country, and being in the sunshine, and ... getting them off their phones."
The program is providing onsite training including soil preparation, irrigation installation, tractor driving and horticulture skills like compost creation.
Many local businesses and organisations have generously donated resources to the project including soil conditioner, wood chips from a local tree arborist, horse manure from the turf club, and used straw and sawdust from the Dubbo Showground.
Ms Leader said youths involved in the program were mostly experiencing vulnerabilities and social disadvantage.
"They might be struggling at school, they might not be able to get a job, they might just be looking to be wrapped around with good supports and good mentors, they might be homeless," she said.
"What we focus on is helping kids chase their dreams and become the best versions of themselves."
A two-year commitment from the NSW Government's Regional Youth Investment Program has allowed LeaderLife to employ a local part-time project manager who has experience working with syntropic systems in northern NSW.
