'He has a passion': motorcycle lover caught riding on footpath with no licence, no helmet

A 20-year-old man was caught with no helmet and no licence while riding an unregistered motorcycle on a popular Dubbo footpath.
The man's solicitor told the court his client was only doing it because he had a broken leg at the time and needed to move his bike to another property to get fixed.
Braiden Smith, of West Dubbo, pleaded guilty to never licensed person drive vehicle on road, use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, motorbike rider not wear/secure fit approved helmet and carry cutting weapon upon apprehension in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 3.
Court documents state at 7.15pm on June 29, 2024 police were standing in the front yard of a Myall Street home dealing with an unrelated matter.
Police could hear a motorcycle approaching before they saw Smith riding along the footpath.
After police yelled for Smith to stop, he turned into the front yard of the Myall Street home and stopped in front of the officers.
Smith was removed from the motorcycle by police and placed under arrest for riding along a footpath. Smith was not wearing a helmet, nor was the motorcycle displaying registration plates.
Smith was placed in handcuffs and walked to the roadway and seated in the gutter. When searched police found a pair of scissors in his jumper and a single blade of a pair of scissors in his jacket pocket.
While police were waiting for a caged vehicle, checks were conducted on Smith where police found that he had never held a licence.
The motorcycle VIN was checked where it was confirmed that it was not registered in Australia.
Once a caged police vehicle arrived, police took Smith to Dubbo Police Station where he sought legal advice and declined to participate in an electronically recorded interview.
Smith's solicitor told the court his client had his learner car licence but not his motorcycle licence.
"No one has shown him how to ride but he has a passion for it," he said.
"He's had a motorcycle bought from his cousin that is used on private property and there was a fuel injector problem and they were fixing this issue.
"They were taking it 400 metres away to another property and he couldn't push the bike because he had a broken leg."
The solicitor told the court Smith was remorseful and knew it was the wrong thing to do.
"He wants to get his motorbike licence," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said Smith was subject to two community correction orders at the time of offending, something the solicitor should have told him rather than him having to look up.
Smith was fined $550.
