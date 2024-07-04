Boredom, anxiety blamed for youth crime

Dubbo council has linked the COVID-19 lockdowns with an increase in youth crime, citing boredom, stress and anxiety. It's part of a submission for the inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities. Read the full story here.
Meanwhile, a local high school has had their students fitted for sports bras. Sarah Falson's written the story about the initiative by the school. It's already led to increased participation in sport.
Did you see what's happening to the former site of the Westview Drive-in? Tom Barber's got the scoop.
And in sport, Dubbo has won the Astley Cup! It's the first time Dubbo College has taken out the competition in 10 years.
