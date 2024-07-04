Daily Liberal
Boredom, anxiety blamed for youth crime

July 5 2024 - 5:00am
Dubbo council has linked the COVID-19 lockdowns with an increase in youth crime, citing boredom, stress and anxiety. It's part of a submission for the inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities. Read the full story here.

