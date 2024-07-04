What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen will be performing at the Dubbo RSL Club on Saturday night. They'll be performing an extensive repertoire including some of their biggest hits, along with a selection of the greatest songs of all time. Tickets are available here.
And on Sunday, Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee will be held at Victoria Park from 8am until 12pm. Entry is via a gold coin donation with the money going to the Make a Wish Foundation.
What will the weather be like?
Friday will be a partly cloudy day with an expect top of 17 degrees. It will be followed by a sunny Saturday with a top of 18 and another sunny one on Sunday with the same expected top.
What else are we looking forward to?
Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 - Cut and Etched | Lino and Collage Workshop with artist Tim Winters at thee Western Plains Cultural Centre
Saturday, July 6 - Smokescreen | Coffy at the Western Plains Cultural Centre
Monday, July 8 - NAIDOC Memorial March and Family Fun Day at Victoria Park
Tuesday, July 9 - Connecting Community Services' NAIDOC Day at Connecting Community Services
Tuesday, July 9 - NAIDOC Kids Sports Day at Apex Oval
Friday, July 12 - Uniting NAIDOC Community Day at Victoria Park
Friday, July 12 - Dubbo Community NAIDOC Ball at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, July 13 - The Best of the Bee Gees at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.