Former Westview Drive-In site set for major changes

It was once the place where iconic drive-in movies were played.
Now, it could be turned into something entirely different.
The former Westview Drive-In site at 12R Narromine Road could soon be transformed into the Westview Business Park.
A development application has been submitted to Dubbo Regional Council with plans to subdivide the land into 17 sections.
One of the planned additions is going to be a self storage facility on the proposed lot 14.
The plans for the facility include 306 units with car parks and vehicle access from a proposed new road.
The former drive-in site was sold in March 2022 for an undisclosed price but had been advertised for $2.9 million plus GST.
The drive-in returned to prominence in 2019 after being out of action for almost three decades.
