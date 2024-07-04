Proper fitting bras support girls into sport at Central West high school

Participation in sport has risen 20 per cent at a Central West high school after teachers identified an issue affecting female students.
Some of the girls were self-conscious about their bodies and running in public, so the school decided to have them fitted with sports bras.
Nearly 60 girls from Gilgandra High School were fitted by a professional bra fitter after teachers identified some girls were not confident about playing sport in front of others.
Ilana Austen, acting deputy principal, said teachers were discussing the lack of participation among females across a range of sporting activities and were having a hard time encouraging the girls to participate.
"It was noted that some of the kids had said 'no, I'm embarrassed', 'no, I don't want to run in front of people', and it sort of came about that, well, is it because they're not very well supported and wearing the right bra?" Ms Austen told the Daily Liberal.
There are no bra shops in Gilgandra, and families have to travel to Dubbo to be fitted, but sometimes the right style, shape and size of bra is not available.
Ms Austen herself had been fitted by a mobile professional bra fitter and floated the idea past the Department of Education. They approved and funds were unlocked to have the professional fitter come to the school and provide 59 girls from year 7 to 12 with two professionally-fitted sports bras each.
"All of them love it," Ms Austen said. "There's not one that hasn't said to me, 'oh, no, I don't like it, I don't wear it'. A number of girls have said 'I feel so much more comfortable'."
Girls have also spoken of being able to run with much less physical pain than previously.
"The girls are talking about being more comfortable, having less back pain," Ms Austen said. "That positive impact can go so much further than just the sport field, but into the classroom as well.
Many girls who didn't usually participate in athletics took part in this year's athletics carnival at the school, which recorded a 20 per cent rise in participation.
Ms Austen would like to have regular fittings for new students and existing students to maintain their breast health as they grow and their bodies change.
