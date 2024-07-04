'Boredom, stress and anxiety' blamed for increase in our youth crime

"Boredom, stress and anxiety" exacerbated by the COVID-19 lockdowns could have amplified youth crime in Dubbo, says a local government leader.
An inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities is currently under way.
The recent report by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research on crime in rural and regional areas found that in 2023 the rate of property crime in regional NSW was 59 per cent higher than in Sydney, while violent crime was 57 per cent higher.
As part of the inquiry, Dubbo Regional Council has made a submission, written by director community, culture and places Craig Arms.
Mr Arms said the drivers of youth crime in rural and regional areas were clearly identified. He pointed to underlying issues such as intergenerational disadvantage, disparity in socio-economic status, disengagement from schooling and drug and alcohol abuse.
But these factors were exacerbated during the pandemic when there was also a loss of household incomes, increased metal and physical health issues and community isolation, Mr Arms said.
"With schools and community programs closed, suspended or cancelled there was less supervision and engagement for youth. The boredom, stress, and anxiety that youth faced due to the lockdowns may have led to increased substance abuse and engagement in negative and criminal behaviour," he said.
"Additionally, societal shift to online and digital environments during the pandemic led to increased exposure to the negative influence of social media exposure and engagement, coupled with an exponential increase in high-risk offending of children - for example, motor vehicle theft and police pursuits being recorded and broadcast on TikTok - can be attributed to a surge of youth crime instances."
While he acknowledged there was not one level of government or community service provider that was responsible for addressing the root causes of youth crime, Mr Arms called on the NSW government to take on the larger share of the effort like the resourcing and long-term innovative thinking.
The inquiry committee will be chaired by Mount Druitt MP Edmond Atalla, and will also include Orange MP Phil Donato and Bathurst MP Paul Toole.
"Over the past five years, NSW has experienced worrying increases in specific forms of regional crime, such as motor vehicle offences and break and enter offences," Mr Atalla said.
"As well as looking at the root causes of youth crime, the inquiry will also examine the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas. We will consider how the NSW government can better match services to individuals and how these services can be measured, improved and coordinated to divert youth from crime."
The inquiry will also cover police staffing levels, the pressures on NSW Police officers and the impact of recidivism on regional communities, services and law enforcement, Mr Atalla said.
The results of the inquiry will be finalised in February 2025.
