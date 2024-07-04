Popular club preparing for new look as million-dollar plans submitted to council

Dubbo biggest bowling club could undergo a $1.29 million upgrade after submitting a development application to council.
Club Dubbo has submitted a proposed development which would create an outdoor extension and enclosed seating area to improve the viewing of the bowling greens.
The popular location plays host to several large bowling tournaments and Club Dubbo CEO Tim Farrell explained said the potential additions to the site have been planned for some time now.
"We've looked at it for the last 18 months to 2 years and how we do it and what we do," he said.
"We are at the point now where council has the DA (development application) and fingers crossed in about eight or nine weeks we will have approval for that."
The proposed extension would be indoors and would overlook all three bowling greens, something Mr Farrell said would be beneficial for big events.
"The viewpoint is a little bit skewed at the moment overlooking one green and the main green, the corner green sort of gets forgotten about," he said.
"By pushing out five metres off the existing building now you will be able to see all of the greens, it doesn't matter where you sit."
While the bowling community will be big winners should the changes go ahead, Mr Farrell said they are also looking at using the new space for other activities.
"The main reasons for the building where to increase the viewpoints for all three bowling greens at the club," he said.
"We want to make a nice comfortable, all-weather facility where people can watch bowls.
"Once the sun goes down it turns into another dining space, it's all non-smoking because it's enclosed. At one stage it was going to be open air and non-smoking but used for extra dining so they are the two core reasons."
