Rising number of Country selections is recognition and a reward

A reward for effort.
That's how Dubbo Junior Rugby Club president Adam Willner views his club's representative success this season.
After the club was well represented in the Central West teams which contested this year's state championships on the June long weekend, eight Dubbo players earned NSW Country selection.
That's the highest number of selections for the Dubbo club in five years.
Reuben Elliott and Hamish Leader were chosen in the under 14s Country squad, while Will Gleeson, Kobi Kelleher and Bell Willner were named in the under 15s, and Maddison Higgins and Selesitino Mainakavika made the under 16s girls and boys sides respectively.
Darcy Pollard was also recognised and chosen in the under 16s Presidents Cup squad.
"It's obviously a lot of reward for their effort," DJRU president Adam Willner said.
"It's a great achievement for them and the most country reps we've had in a little while.
"Obviously there with COVID for a bit things changed but it's still a great effort for those guys and a great reward for their effort."
Willner was also keen to sing the praises of the coaching structure in place at the Dubbo club.
A number of the Roos' coaches also led Central West teams at the recent state championships.
"Obviously it still all starts at grassroots at club level," Willner said of Country selection.
"It's great recognition for their coaches and their teams that they're playing in as well."
The junior Country squads are currently at their extended stage and they are set to be cut down after this weekend's regionals action in Sydney.
Those who make the final Country team will take on City in the annual interstate clash at Bathurst on Sunday, July 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.