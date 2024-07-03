Excitement builds as Devils prepare to take on juniors from home and overseas

Aspiring soccer stars from Dubbo will be rubbing shoulders with players from around the country and overseas at the famed Kanga Cup next week.
Eight Dubbo Devils will showcase their skills on the big stage when they travel to Canberra to compete in the time-honoured competition, which is the largest youth football tournament in the southern hemisphere.
The Devils represent Dubbo in the Western Youth League and have impressed this year with their on-field performances and their team spirit.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our players to test themselves against some of the best teams in the country," Devils coordinator Matt Stonestreet said.
"All the teams have put in a huge effort with fundraising and organising the logistics to get these players to Canberra."
A bumper travelling contingent from Dubbo will be in action at the nation's capital.
There will be 112 players, 16 coaches managers, a group of referees plus the families and supporters.
"Last year we had two teams play in the cup and this year we have eight," Stonestreet said.
"It shows how much the Kanga Cup is regarded as one of the premium tournaments in Australia."
Dubbo teams have a history of success at the competition, with the under 10s girls winning the plate final last season.
Many of the Dubbo players will be competing in the Kanga Cup for the first time and will experience all a competition of that magnitude has to offer.
Roughly 250 teams from under 9s through to under 18s will be part of this year's tournament, which starts on Monday, July 8.
As well as showcasing a whole host of talented youngsters and future stars, the Kanga Cup puts an emphasis on fair play and sportsmanship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.