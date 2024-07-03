How much the average Dubbo home's value went up during the past year

Dubbo unit prices have hit a record high as housing affordability deteriorates across the country.
The price of units in the Far West and Orana region lifted 0.1 per cent over the past quarter to hit a record high of $327,333 in June, which is 1.63 per cent higher than last year, according to the PropTrack Home Price Index.
The report showed house prices in the region are also strong. They peaked in February 2024 and have fallen 1.6 per cent, settling on $477,470 in June and showing a yearly growth of 2.16 per cent.
PropTrack Senior Economist Eleanor Creagh said rising interest rates were to blame for deteriorating housing affordability.
She said the unit market offered a relative discount, which could be bolstering demand and therefore pricing, causing the sector to outperform over the past quarter.
Of small comfort for buyers is the fact that Dubbo prices have not risen in pace with the rest of regional NSW, where house prices have risen 4.47 per cent higher than the same time last year, hitting a new peak.
Ms Creagh said the continuous lift in prices of both houses and units in the Dubbo region may motivate some buyers to purchase sooner than otherwise planned, because they would be expecting further price growth.
"Affordability is also a driver, the significant lift in interest rates has reduced borrowing capacities, though the Far West and Orana region remains one of the more affordable regions within regional NSW," Ms Creagh told the Daily Liberal.
She said from July, tax cuts would lift household incomes, which was likely to increase borrowing capacities and buyers' budgets, further supporting price growth in the region.
"Although home prices are expected to continue to lift, they will likely maintain a slower pace through the seasonally quieter winter period, particularly with increasing uncertainty around interest rates," Ms Creagh said.
House prices remain strong across the country, growing for the past 18 consecutive months to hit a fresh peak in June, despite the pace of growth slowing as winter begins.
"Although the number of homes hitting the market this year has lifted, strong population growth, tight rental markets and home equity gains continue to bolster demand," Ms Creagh said.
"Meanwhile, building activity remains challenged, resulting in the chronic shortage of housing being exacerbated by a lack of new construction."
